PAKvAUS 1st Test Day 1: Pakistan opt to bat first against Australia

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat first against Australia in the first game of the historic three-match series at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi today (Friday).

The series between two sides will be played for the Benaud-Qadir Trophy in honour of the two legendary leg-spinners. The two sides have played 25 Test series with visiting team winning 13 and Pakistan winning seven.

The Cummins-led team will face unversed conditions, and inform team green as they begin their first Test in South Asia in nearly a quarter of a century. The squad last played in country in 1998 – bagging a three-Test series 1-0.

Faheem Ashraf and pacer Hasan Ali have been ruled out of the first Test against Australia due to injuries. Iftikhar Ahmed and Mohammad Wasim Jnr have been added to the squad as their replacements. Haris Rauf is also not available as he contracted novel Covid a day after defeating Sultans in PSL 7 final.

On the other hand, the visiting squad has not won any Test series since their tour of New Zealand in 2016 while they are not an easy target as David Warner and Steve Smith have scored more runs than Pakistan's top seven batsmen combined.

Meanwhile, the weather will also play a significant impact on the opening game as mild to moderate showers are likely on the final three days.

Australia Test squad captain Pat Cummins earlier expressed satisfaction over the security measures being taken by Pakistani authorities for the upcoming historic tour.

Army and Rangers will be deployed for the security of the Australian team. During the five-day series from March 4-8, all shopping malls and markets in the vicinity of the stadium will not be allowed to open.

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Zahid Mahmood, Naseem Shah

Australia: Pat Cummins (captain), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Mark Steketee, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner