PAKvAUS: Imam-ul-Haq’s maiden Test century puts Pakistan on top

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq’s maiden test century help Pakistan put up 245 for the loss of one wicket after the opening day of the first Test against Australia in Rawalpindi on Friday.

Imam registered 132 off 271 balls and also hit 15 fours and two sixes. Azhar Ali also remained unbeaten and added 64 runs to the scoreboard.

It was a memorable day for cricket and for both sides. The batters kept it cool and took the score to 200+#BoysReadyHain l #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/8xtFaeobJu — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 4, 2022

Nathan Lyon took the only wicket for Australia, dismissing opener Abdullah Shafique.

The series between two sides will be played for the Benaud-Qadir Trophy in honour of the two legendary leg-spinners. The two sides have played 25 Test series with visiting team winning 13 and Pakistan winning seven.

Australia are in Pakistan for the first time in 24 hours and both teams will be facing each other in three test matches and four white-ball games.

Australia Test squad captain Pat Cummins earlier expressed satisfaction over the security measures being taken by Pakistani authorities for the upcoming historic tour.

'Extensive security plans in place,' says PCB as ... 07:54 PM | 28 Feb, 2022 LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Monday that extensive security measures have been taken ...

Army and Rangers will be deployed for the security of the Australian team. During the five-day series from March 4-8, all shopping malls and markets in the vicinity of the stadium will not be allowed to open.