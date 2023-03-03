ECP likely to propose Punjab Assembly election date today 

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is expected to suggest the last week of April as the date for the general elections in the Punjab Assembly.

As per the media reports, the holy month of Ramadan and the religious festival of Eid have been taken into consideration while finalising the election dates.

The commission, which met here for the third consecutive day after the Supreme Court’s verdict in a case relating to delay in the polls to Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies, decided to propose elections in Punjab around a week after Eidul Fitr which is likely to fall on April 22.

A tentative schedule for the polls had also been readied and it would be placed before the commission for approval.

A letter proposing the date for elections to the Punjab Assembly is also most likely to be sent to President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday and the schedule would be issued soon after his approval.

A day ago, the electoral body also started preparation for the elections.

ECP also sent notification to the provincial election commissioners and ordered them to start preparations for the polls at the earliest.

Besides this, the commission decided to train the election officers by next week, which will be completed within a couple of days.

ECP said that the staff will be trained in the Election Commission Secretariat, after which they will further train district returning officers (DROs), returning officers (ROs) and assistant returning officers (AROs).

The Supreme Court had on Wednesday ruled that the elections to the two assemblies should be held within the stipulated period of 90 days. It, however, allowed the ECP to propose a poll date that deviates from the 90-day deadline by the “barest minimum”, in case of any practical difficulty.

It also held that President Alvi and the KP governor will fix dates for Punjab and KP assemblies, respectively, in consultation with the ECP.

The Punjab and KP assemblies were dissolved on Jan 14 and 18, respectively. Under the law, the elections are to be held within 90 days after the dissolution of assemblies.