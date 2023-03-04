Javed Akhtar sparks another controversy soon after Pakistan visit

Javed Akhtar, a renowned Indian poet and writer, has once again found himself embroiled in a controversy, soon after his recent visit to Pakistan for the Faiz Festival held in Lahore.
During the event, Akhtar made a statement accusing Pakistan of allowing the perpetrators of the Mumbai attacks to move around freely in the country. This remark was met with criticism from many quarters, who called out Akhtar for making accusations without any proof.
In his latest statement, Akhtar compared poverty levels in Pakistan and India. At an event, Indian author Chetan Bhagat mentioned Pakistan's current economic struggles and the country's pursuit of a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). He asked Akhtar if he observed this during his visit to Pakistan.
When asked about the economic conditions in Pakistan, the veteran responded that he did not see poverty in Lahore during his recent visit, unlike the poverty visible on the streets of India. He claimed that he never saw poor people's homes or individuals wandering on the streets during his three visit to Lahore.
Responding to Chetan Bhagat's question about whether he travelled via "special streets", Akhtar said that poverty could be seen in Mumbai regardless of the road you take, which was not the case in Pakistan.
These comments have attracted criticism from some who accuse Akhtar of making sweeping generalisations without considering the complex socio-economic realities of Pakistan.
Meanwhile, others have questioned the veracity of Akhtar's claims, pointing out that Lahore, like any other city in the world, has its share of economic disparities and poverty.
KARACHI – Gold continued its losing streak on second consecutive day as per tola prices dropped by Rs1,600 to reach Rs200,000 on Saturday.
The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data shows the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold witnessed a decline of Rs1,372 to settle at Rs171,468.
In the international market, the yellow metal increased by $8 to reach $1,856 per ounce.
