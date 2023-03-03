PSL8: Karachi Kings bat first against Islamabad United

RAWALPINDI – Karachi Kings won the toss and decided to bat first against Islamabad United in the 19th match of the Pakistan Super League 8 (PSL8) at the Pindi Cricket Stadium today (Friday).

The match will start at 7:00 pm Pakistan Standard Time.

Squads

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Asif Ali, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Colin Munro, Paul Stirling, Rumman Raees, Sohaib Maqsood, Hassan Nawaz, Zeeshan Zamir, Mubasir Khan, Moeen Ali (yet to join), Alex Hales (yet to join).

Karachi Kings: Matthew Wade(w), James Vince, Tayyab Tahir, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim(c), Ben Cutting, Irfan Khan, Aamer Yamin, Muhammad Musa, Tabraiz Shamsi and Akif Javed.