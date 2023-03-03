PSL8: Karachi Kings set 202 runs target for Islamabad United

RAWALPINDI – Imad Wasim’s splendid 54-ball 92 not out helped Karachi Kings to set a tough target of 202 runs for Islamabad United in the 19th match of the Pakistan Super League 8 (PSL8) at the Pindi Cricket Stadium today (Friday).

The openers – Sharjeel Khan and Adam Rossington – failed to build a strong opening total. The batted followed by them Tayyab Tahir and Shoaib Malik could not stay for long on the pitch due to excellent performance with ball by United.

After Kings suffered early losses, skipper Imad Wasim played heroic to recover the team from pressure and turn the tables on United. With total 13 boundaries, he made unbeaten 92 runs that propelled the team to build a tough target for the opponent team. Muhammad Irfan made 30 runs before he was removed by Tom Curra.

Earlier, Karachi Kings won the toss and decided to bat first against Islamabad United.

Squads

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Asif Ali, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Colin Munro, Paul Stirling, Rumman Raees, Sohaib Maqsood, Hassan Nawaz, Zeeshan Zamir, Mubasir Khan, Moeen Ali (yet to join), Alex Hales (yet to join).

Karachi Kings: Matthew Wade(w), James Vince, Tayyab Tahir, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim(c), Ben Cutting, Irfan Khan, Aamer Yamin, Muhammad Musa, Tabraiz Shamsi and Akif Javed.