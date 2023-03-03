PSL8: Karachi Kings set 202 runs target for Islamabad United

RAWALPINDI – Imad Wasim’s splendid 54-ball 92 not out helped Karachi Kings to set a tough target of 202 runs for Islamabad United in the 19th match of the Pakistan Super League 8 (PSL8) at the Pindi Cricket Stadium today (Friday).
The openers – Sharjeel Khan and Adam Rossington – failed to build a strong opening total. The batted followed by them Tayyab Tahir and Shoaib Malik could not stay for long on the pitch due to excellent performance with ball by United.
After Kings suffered early losses, skipper Imad Wasim played heroic to recover the team from pressure and turn the tables on United. With total 13 boundaries, he made unbeaten 92 runs that propelled the team to build a tough target for the opponent team. Muhammad Irfan made 30 runs before he was removed by Tom Curra.
Earlier, Karachi Kings won the toss and decided to bat first against Islamabad United.
Squads
Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Asif Ali, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Colin Munro, Paul Stirling, Rumman Raees, Sohaib Maqsood, Hassan Nawaz, Zeeshan Zamir, Mubasir Khan, Moeen Ali (yet to join), Alex Hales (yet to join).
Karachi Kings: Matthew Wade(w), James Vince, Tayyab Tahir, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim(c), Ben Cutting, Irfan Khan, Aamer Yamin, Muhammad Musa, Tabraiz Shamsi and Akif Javed.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 03, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 10:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.20
|282.8
|Euro
|EUR
|294.6
|297.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|332.4
|335.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.2
|76.95
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.02
|74.09
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.4
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|692.6
|700.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|37.46
|37.86
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|37.03
|37.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.24
|33.59
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.14
|3.25
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|849
|858
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.2
|58.8
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|160.34
|162.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.12
|25.42
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|678
|686
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.47
|72.17
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|191.5
|193.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|24.98
|25.28
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|277.45
|279.95
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.43
|7.58
KARACHI – Gold registered downward trend in the domestic market after a whooping increase a day ago as Pakistan rupee gained ground against the US dollar in interbank market.
The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) data shows the price of gold (24 carats) moved up by Rs4,900 per tola and Rs4,200 per 10 grams to reach Rs201,600 and Rs172,840, respectively.
In the international market, the per ounce price of gold decreased by $13 to reach $1,849.
The Pakistani rupee recovered 2.36% against the US dollar in the interbank market, settling at 278.46 as compared to yesterday’s Rs285.09.
