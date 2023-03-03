Search

Lifestyle

Riz Ahmed and Deepika Padukone set to present awards at Oscars 2023

Web Desk 04:37 PM | 3 Mar, 2023
Riz Ahmed and Deepika Padukone set to present awards at Oscars 2023
Source: Instagram

The Academy Awards has just revealed that Bollywood star Deepika Padukone and British Pakistani actor Riz Ahmed will co-host the 95th Oscars ceremony. 

The event will be held on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

In addition to Padukone and Ahmed, notable personalities such as Zoe Saldana, Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, and Michael B. Jordan will also grace the event as presenters. The Academy Awards will be unveiling additional names of presenters in due course.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Academy (@theacademy)

Ahmed, a trailblazing Oscar-winning actor, continues to make history for Pakistan on the global stage. Last month, he accomplished yet another milestone as the first actor of Pakistani descent to announce the Academy Awards nominations from the prestigious Samuel Goldwyn Theater. Allison Williams, the star of M3GAN, was his co-presenter for the task, and the announcements were live-streamed on numerous online platforms.

Furthermore, Ahmed secured his first Oscar win last year for the critically acclaimed live-action short film "The Long Goodbye," which he co-wrote with Aneil Karia. He previously garnered a nomination for his remarkable performance in "Sound of Metal." His other credits include "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" and the miniseries "The Night Of," for which he received an Emmy Award.

On the same night, PadukoneThe 37-year-old, who made her Hollywood breakthrough in the 2017 action flick "XXX: Return of Xander Cage," shared the news with her 72.4 million Instagram followers. She posted a snapshot of the academy's announcement on her Stories and as a post.

New poster of Amitabh Bachchan-Deepika Padukone starrer 'Project K' released

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

Sanam Saeed all set to make television comeback

12:26 AM | 3 Mar, 2023

Muneeb Butt sheds light on controversy of transgender and intersex depiction in 'Sar-e-Rah'

04:42 PM | 2 Mar, 2023

Mariam Ansari celebrates lowkey birthday with Ali and Saboor

12:05 PM | 2 Mar, 2023

Mumbai police gets tipped off about ‘bombs’ near homes of Mukesh Ambani, Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra

08:49 PM | 1 Mar, 2023

Mehwish Hayat's latest pictures set internet ablaze

11:54 PM | 28 Feb, 2023

Pakistani bride and groom make entry on donkey cart as fuel prices rise to record high

01:44 PM | 28 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Imran Khan says ready for talks with Pakistan Army chief for sake of ...

05:35 PM | 3 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – March 3, 2023

09:00 AM | 3 Mar, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 03, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 10:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.20 282.8
Euro EUR 294.6 297.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 332.4 335.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.2 76.95
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.02 74.09
Australian Dollar AUD 186.4 189
Bahrain Dinar BHD 692.6 700.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 206
China Yuan CNY 37.46 37.86
Danish Krone DKK 37.03 37.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 33.24 33.59
Indian Rupee INR 3.14 3.25
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 849 858
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.2 58.8
New Zealand Dollar NZD 160.34 162.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.12 25.42
Omani Riyal OMR 678 686
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 71.47 72.17
Singapore Dollar SGD 191.5 193.5
Swedish Korona SEK 24.98 25.28
Swiss Franc CHF 277.45 279.95
Thai Bhat THB 7.43 7.58

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs208,300 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs171,730.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.  

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Karachi PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Islamabad PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Peshawar PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Quetta PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Sialkot PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Attock PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Gujranwala PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Jehlum PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Multan PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Bahawalpur PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Gujrat PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Nawabshah PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Chakwal PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Hyderabad PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Nowshehra PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Sargodha PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Faisalabad PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Mirpur PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: