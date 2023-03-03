Riz Ahmed and Deepika Padukone set to present awards at Oscars 2023

The Academy Awards has just revealed that Bollywood star Deepika Padukone and British Pakistani actor Riz Ahmed will co-host the 95th Oscars ceremony.
The event will be held on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
In addition to Padukone and Ahmed, notable personalities such as Zoe Saldana, Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, and Michael B. Jordan will also grace the event as presenters. The Academy Awards will be unveiling additional names of presenters in due course.
Ahmed, a trailblazing Oscar-winning actor, continues to make history for Pakistan on the global stage. Last month, he accomplished yet another milestone as the first actor of Pakistani descent to announce the Academy Awards nominations from the prestigious Samuel Goldwyn Theater. Allison Williams, the star of M3GAN, was his co-presenter for the task, and the announcements were live-streamed on numerous online platforms.
Furthermore, Ahmed secured his first Oscar win last year for the critically acclaimed live-action short film "The Long Goodbye," which he co-wrote with Aneil Karia. He previously garnered a nomination for his remarkable performance in "Sound of Metal." His other credits include "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" and the miniseries "The Night Of," for which he received an Emmy Award.
On the same night, PadukoneThe 37-year-old, who made her Hollywood breakthrough in the 2017 action flick "XXX: Return of Xander Cage," shared the news with her 72.4 million Instagram followers. She posted a snapshot of the academy's announcement on her Stories and as a post.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 03, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 10:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.20
|282.8
|Euro
|EUR
|294.6
|297.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|332.4
|335.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.2
|76.95
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.02
|74.09
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.4
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|692.6
|700.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|37.46
|37.86
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|37.03
|37.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.24
|33.59
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.14
|3.25
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|849
|858
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.2
|58.8
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|160.34
|162.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.12
|25.42
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|678
|686
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.47
|72.17
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|191.5
|193.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|24.98
|25.28
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|277.45
|279.95
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.43
|7.58
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs208,300 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs171,730.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Karachi
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Islamabad
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Peshawar
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Quetta
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Sialkot
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Attock
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Gujranwala
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Jehlum
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Multan
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Gujrat
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Nawabshah
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Chakwal
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Hyderabad
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Nowshehra
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Sargodha
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Faisalabad
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Mirpur
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
