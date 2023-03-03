Sanam Saeed all set to make television comeback

Oft-used tropes, monotonous plotlines and excessively long episodes irk Sanam Saeed when she signs a project. The accomplished Lollywood actress is quite conscious about expanding her decade-long career in both television and film industries with out-of-the-box ideas and strong-headed characters.

Although Saeed was last seen in Deedan in 2019, her on-screen presence still remains one of the fan favourites. Several top-grossing television series like Zindagi Gulzar Hai, Mata-e-Jaan Hai Tu, Talkhiyaan, Kadoorat, Kahin Chand Na Sharma Jaye, Ek Kasak Reh Gayi and Firaaq — to name a few — cemented her position among the most sought-after actresses, and fans can't help but want more.

After the massive success of Zindagi Gulzar Hai due to its unconventionally refreshing story, Saeed now knows which project to pick and raise the bar higher.

While her film career is flourishing with films like Azad and Cake, the Mah-e-Meer actress has been keeping a low profile on television. However, there is a good news for all of Saeed's diehard fans.

The 38-year-old star is reportedly gearing up to make her television comeback on Geo Entertainment. The Kahin Chand Na Sharma Jaye diva will be seen in a mini-series titled Doosra Chahra alongside Saboor Aly. The Sheherzade Sheikh directorial is written by Rida Bilal.

On the work front, Saeed will next be seen in films Aan and Umro Ayyar - A New Beginning.