PPP senator's resolution seeking ban on social media sites to come up for debate in Senate on March 4

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Senator Bahramand Tangi's resolution seeking a ban on social media platforms in the country has been placed on the Senate agenda for its meeting on March 4.
In the resolution, the senator has called for bans on social sites, including Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, Twitter — now X, and YouTube, in the light of possible misuse against the country's interest to "save the young generation from their negative and devastating effects”.
"Cognizant of the fact that social media platforms are adversely affecting the young generation in the country; Acknowledging the fact that these platforms are being used for promotion of norms against our religion and culture, creating hatred amongst the people on the grounds of language and religion," the resolution read.
The resolution of Tangi, whose tenure as senator ends on March 11, stated that there were concerns about the use of social media platforms against the interests of the country "through negative and malicious propaganda against the armed forces of Pakistan."
The resolution, which will be non-binding even if passed, further stated that these platforms were being used for vested interests in spreading fake news about various issues and trying to "create and promote fake leadership in the country to hoodwink the young generation."
In response, PPP Secretary General Nayyar Bukhari said that his party had nothing to do with the resolution, claiming that Tangi was not a member of the PPP.
Bukhari also recalled that the senator was slapped with a show-cause notice for deviating from party policy last month, but he failed to furnish an explanation before the party.
The PPP leader said the party’s Charsadda president had canceled, therefore, he shouldn’t be using the party’s name anymore.
It may be noted that the PPP had reportedly terminated Senator Tangi's basic membership of the party for violating the party discipline and not responding to a show-cause notice issued to him over his silence on a resolution seeking a delay in the February 8 polls.
Addressing a press conference, PPP district president Naeem Khan Umarzai along with other party activists said that Senator Bahramand Tangi had violated the party narrative during the recent session of Senate.
He said Bahramand Tangi was silent over the resolution by independent Senator Dilawar Khan calling for the postponement of general elections.
The move comes as X is already inaccessible to Pakistanis and in the lead-up to the elections and during the polling day, internet services were shut down and social media sites could not be accessed.
Digital rights activists have slammed the authorities’ moves to disrupt the connectivity and called for transparency as the weeks-long X inaccessibility is still unanswered.
Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against USD and other currencies in the open market on March 2, 2024 (Saturday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.4 for buying and 282.3 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|282.3
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.3
|77
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|737.97
|745.97
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.82
|39.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.23
|40.63
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|901.62
|910.62
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.49
|59.09
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.97
|170.97
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.54
|26.84
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.68
|733.68
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.74
|77.44
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|27.13
|27.43
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|314.07
|316.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|314.07
|316.57
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.74
|7.89
