PSL 9: Karachi Kings lock horns with Multan Sultans today 

KARACHI – After facing consecutive defeats against Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United, Karachi Kings are determined to bounce back and redeem themselves by defeating table-toppers Multan Sultans on their home ground today, Sunday.
With three losses and only two wins from their five matches, skipper Shan Masood’s side has slipped to the fifth spot in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) points table.
In contrast, Multan Sultans have showcased remarkable form in this year’s PSL. Led by Rizwan, they have lost only one match out of six, firmly positioning themselves for a playoff berth.
Sharing glimpses of their practice session at the National Bank Arena stadium on Saturday, the Sultans expressed their readiness with the caption “Bowling under the Karachi sun” on social media platform X.
Karachi Kings will rely on James Vince, Tim Seifert, and skipper Masood to deliver notable performances, while former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik is expected to find his form and guide the team to victory. Additionally, the Kings’ spin trio of Tabraiz Shamsi, Mohammad Nawaz, and Malik must offer strong support to the bowling lineup.
Meanwhile, Multan Sultans boast a formidable squad. Spinner Usama Mir and bowler Mohammad Ali have been consistent performers throughout the tournament. Skipper Rizwan, along with Usman Khan, Tayyab Tahir, and David Willey, has contributed significantly to the team’s success.
In their previous encounter on Feb 18, the Sultans secured a comfortable 55-run victory over the Kings. Will history repeat itself, or will the Kings cause an upset to intensify the competition?
The match is scheduled to commence at 7:00 pm local time.
Probable Playing XIs:
Multan Sultans: Reeza Hendricks, Mohammad Rizwan (c/wk), Dawid Malan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Tayyab Tahir, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani
Karachi Kings: Shan Masood (c), James Vince, Mohammad Akhlaq, Shoaib Malik, Irfan Niazi, Mohammad Nawaz, Daniel Sams, Hasan Ali, Blessing Muzarabani, Mir Hamza, Tabraiz Shamsi
Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against USD and other currencies in the open market on March 3, 2024 (Sunday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 282.45 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.3
|282.45
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.3
|77
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|737.97
|745.97
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.82
|39.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.23
|40.63
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|901.62
|910.62
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.49
|59.09
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.97
|170.97
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.54
|26.84
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.68
|733.68
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.74
|77.44
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.13
|27.43
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|314.07
|316.57
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.74
|7.89
