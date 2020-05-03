Livelihood-loss-affectees can apply for Ehsaas Emergency Cash Aid

ISLAMABAD - Prime Ministers Special Assistant on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar Saturday said Prime Minister Imran Khan has launched a web-portal to solicit Ehsaas Emergency Cash aid applications from COVID-19 livelihood-loss-affectees (category-4) and announced to commit COVID-19 fund to those who will qualify for assistance.

In her tweet, Dr. Nishtar said that the Category-4 beneficiaries who qualify for PM’s COVID-19 fund assistance will get Ehsaas Emergency Cash of Rs. 12,000. The livelihood-loss-affectees can apply at https://ehsaaslabour.nadra.gov.pk/ehsaas/.

The COVID-19 fund would continue to be realized for those in need of assistance and for each rupee donated by donors, Rs.4 will be committed by the Government.

The existing transparency principles, rule-based controls, and deployment of data analytics that have been applied to Ehsaas Emergency Cash transfers will be fully upheld for the selection of category-4 beneficiaries who qualify for PM’s COVID-19 fund.

To ensure integrity, beneficiary identification will be free from human interference, she said.

Alongside, PM’s COVID19 fund payments will be fully biometric and tehsil-level data of the number of beneficiaries paid and real-time bank disbursement and withdrawal information will be made public, Dr. Nishtar added.