High-powered UAE economic team meets PM Shehbaz in Lahore today

ISLAMABAD – A high-level delegation of economic experts from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will hold a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif today (Tuesday) to discuss ways to enhance economic cooperation between the two countries.

The premier in a tweet said, “I look forward to engaging with high-powered economic team of the UAE today”.

The visit of the economic experts is a follow-up of PM Shehbaz’s recent meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed in which they had resolved to comprehensively upgrade bilateral economic, trade & investment cooperation.

I look forward to engaging with high-powered economic team of the UAE today. This visit is a follow-up to my meeting with HH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed in which we had resolved to comprehensively upgrade bilateral economic, trade & investment cooperation. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) May 3, 2022

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, in a tweet said the visit is immediate response of UAE leadership to the Prime Minister's recent visit to the country.

She said the delegation will dilate upon ways and means to promote trade and investment relations and to implement the decisions taken by leadership of both the countries at recent Abu Dhabi meeting.

The delegation will be apprised of Pakistan's investment policy and environment.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said the deliberations will also focus on cooperation in the areas of energy and petroleum industry.