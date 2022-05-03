High-powered UAE economic team meets PM Shehbaz in Lahore today

01:09 PM | 3 May, 2022
High-powered UAE economic team meets PM Shehbaz in Lahore today
Source: Shehbaz Sharif (Instagram)
Share

ISLAMABAD – A high-level delegation of economic experts from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will hold a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif today (Tuesday) to discuss ways to enhance economic cooperation between the two countries.

The premier in a tweet said, “I look forward to engaging with high-powered economic team of the UAE today”.

The visit of the economic experts is a follow-up of PM Shehbaz’s recent meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed  bin Zayed in which they had resolved to comprehensively upgrade bilateral economic, trade & investment cooperation.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, in a tweet said the visit is immediate response of UAE leadership to the Prime Minister's recent visit to the country.

She said the delegation will dilate upon ways and means to promote trade and investment relations and to implement the decisions taken by leadership of both the countries at recent Abu Dhabi meeting.

The delegation will be apprised of Pakistan's investment policy and environment.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said the deliberations will also focus on cooperation in the areas of energy and petroleum industry.

PM Shehbaz, UAE Crown Prince vow to strengthen ... 11:15 AM | 1 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reached home after three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia. At ...

More From This Category
Bilawal Bhutto shares adorable Eid photo with ...
10:15 AM | 3 May, 2022
Pakistan celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr with religious ...
08:40 AM | 3 May, 2022
Pakistan assures full security to Chinese ...
09:34 PM | 2 May, 2022
Govt mulls suspension of former PM Nawaz ...
08:53 PM | 2 May, 2022
Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif extends Eidul-Fitr ...
08:30 PM | 2 May, 2022
PM Shehbaz Sharif greets nation, Ummah on Eidul ...
07:51 PM | 2 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Iqra Aziz shares inside pics from Eid celebrations with hubby and son
11:27 AM | 3 May, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr