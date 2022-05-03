LIVE: Ex-PM Imran Khan speaks in latest interview after long march announcement
07:52 PM | 3 May, 2022
Share
ISLAMABAD – PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan Tuesday appeared in an exclusive interview on a private news channel.
The ousted Pakistani premier earlier announced that his party would hold a long march to Islamabad in the last week of May against the Sharif-led government.
Cricketer turned politician maintained that the country had been “shamed via a foreign conspiracy”. He even claimed that his long march would be the largest gathering in the history of Pakistan.
More to follow…
- Wheat harvest and the ongoing diesel crisis in the country04:12 AM | 29 Apr, 2022
- What is Mono-ammonium Phosphate Fertilizer?04:46 AM | 25 Apr, 2022
- What is compost and why is it important for soil and crop?04:51 AM | 21 Apr, 2022
- Fruit and vegetable flavoring fertilizer04:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Why is SOP fertilizer necessary for crops?03:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- Gen Bajwa, wife meet families of Pakistan Army martyrs on Eidul-Fitr08:27 PM | 3 May, 2022
- LIVE: Ex-PM Imran Khan speaks in latest interview after long march ...07:52 PM | 3 May, 2022
- ‘No other way to silence critics,’ Hasan Ali promises stronger ...07:35 PM | 3 May, 2022
- Pakistani, Indian border forces exchange sweets in customary Eid ...06:29 PM | 3 May, 2022
-
Here’s how your favourite celebrities are celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr
03:32 PM | 3 May, 2022
- Watch: Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor celebrate Eid with kids in cute ...02:15 PM | 3 May, 2022
- Iqra Aziz shares inside pics from Eid celebrations with hubby and son11:27 AM | 3 May, 2022
- Bilawal Bhutto shares adorable Eid photo with nephew Mir Hakim10:15 AM | 3 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022