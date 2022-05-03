LIVE: Ex-PM Imran Khan speaks in latest interview after long march announcement
Web Desk
07:52 PM | 3 May, 2022
LIVE: Ex-PM Imran Khan speaks in latest interview after long march announcement
Source: @imrankhan.pti (Instagram)
Share

ISLAMABAD – PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan Tuesday appeared in an exclusive interview on a private news channel.

The ousted Pakistani premier earlier announced that his party would hold a long march to Islamabad in the last week of May against the Sharif-led government.

Cricketer turned politician maintained that the country had been “shamed via a foreign conspiracy”. He even claimed that his long march would be the largest gathering in the history of Pakistan.

More to follow…

More From This Category
Gen Bajwa, wife meet families of Pakistan Army ...
08:27 PM | 3 May, 2022
Pakistani, Indian border forces exchange sweets ...
06:29 PM | 3 May, 2022
PM Shehbaz wishes Eid greetings to Arab rulers
05:30 PM | 3 May, 2022
Indian-occupied Kashmir celebrates Eidul-Fitr ...
04:13 PM | 3 May, 2022
COAS Bajwa spends Eid with troops along LoC ...
02:41 PM | 3 May, 2022
High-powered UAE economic team meets PM Shehbaz ...
01:09 PM | 3 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Here’s how your favourite celebrities are celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr
03:32 PM | 3 May, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr