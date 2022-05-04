SBP Governor Reza Baqir's tenure ends, successor yet to be named
Web Desk
09:54 PM | 4 May, 2022
SBP Governor Reza Baqir's tenure ends, successor yet to be named
Source: File photo
Share

ISLAMABAD – Dr Reza Baqir, who was appointed as State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) governor in 2019, will get no extension as his three-year tenure expires today (May 4).

Federal Finance Minister Miftah Ismail made the announcement on Tuesday while praising the noted economist.  PML-N leader mentioned that he has spoken to Reza and apprised him of the government’s decision.

“I want to thank Reza for his service to Pakistan. He is an exceptionally qualified man and we worked well during our brief time together. I wish him the very best,” it added.

The development comes days after it was reported that the incumbent government is not willing to reappoint Dr. Reza Baqir as governor of the central bank.

Meanwhile, the President of Pakistan will pick the Governor on the recommendation of the government as per the State Bank Act 2021.

How much the State Bank Governor gets paid in ... 12:26 PM | 12 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Alike the top bureaucrats, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor is also on a hefty salary as he ...

Reports suggest that the Ministry of Finance had proposed the name of Noor Ahmad, Executive Director in the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for appointment as the next central bank governor while the other two names in the panel are Aurangzeb Khan, President of Habib Bank Limited, and a senior IMF official.

More From This Category
Gen Bajwa, wife meet families of Pakistan Army ...
08:27 PM | 3 May, 2022
Ex-PM Imran says ready to sacrifice his life amid ...
07:52 PM | 3 May, 2022
Pakistani, Indian border forces exchange sweets ...
06:29 PM | 3 May, 2022
PM Shehbaz wishes Eid greetings to Arab rulers
05:30 PM | 3 May, 2022
Indian-occupied Kashmir celebrates Eidul-Fitr ...
04:13 PM | 3 May, 2022
COAS Bajwa spends Eid with troops along LoC ...
02:41 PM | 3 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Here’s how your favourite celebrities are celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr
03:32 PM | 3 May, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr