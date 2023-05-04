Search

Does Murtasim from Tere Bin have self-respect issues?

Web Desk 11:24 PM | 4 May, 2023
Source: Instagram

Wahaj Ali's portrayal of Murtasim in the hit drama serial Tere Bin has won the hearts of many.

If we delve deeper into the character of Murtasim Khan, his portrayal was remarkable, showcasing strength and stubbornness that left the audience in awe.

The chemistry between Murtasim and his love interest, Meerab, played by Yumna Zaidi, was also a favourite amongst fans. As the drama progresses, it appears that Murtasim may lack basic self-respect, which is odd as he portrays a feudal and angry man.

While Murtasim is respected for always respecting the consent of his wife, it is questionable why he agreed to marry a girl who asked him to sign a contract that they would not consummate their marriage. Despite being in a position of power, he went against his own "izzat" and signed the contract to maintain social standing.

Additionally, Murtasim often lacks self-respect and never speaks up for himself, always being told off by his mother or wife.

Moreover, Meerab's actions and behaviour towards Murtasim have been questionable. She defied him in front of a panchayat, got kidnapped due to her own negligence and then went on to meet a man whom she knew was in love with her.

Her husband looked miserable throughout the ordeal, doing some aerial firing, but never showing a spine to stand up for himself. Even when his sister eloped, he did not give any significant reaction.

The show's writers seem to have created a character who is unable to express his feelings and emotions. Despite being in a position of power, he lacks self-respect, which makes it challenging to empathize with his character. 

