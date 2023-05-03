Germany hopes to create Europe’s most modern immigration regimes as labour time bomb ticks

BERLIN - With each passing day, Germany is trying to plug the gaps in labour shortage for which it is reforming its immigration system and aims to create Europe’s most modern immigration regimes.
In an interview, labour minister Hubertus Heil has warned that the labour shortage risks becoming a real brake on economic growth while highlighting that Germany will lack 7 million workers by 2035 if something substantial is not done.
Many industries were “desperate” for staff, a situation that would “only get worse” as baby boomers retired, he told Financial Times.
The minister said the immigration reform was part of a broader campaign by the government of Olaf Scholz to attract global talent to Germany, arrest its demographic decline and resolve a shortage of skilled workers that is becoming the main concern of some of its biggest companies.
The comments come at a time when the reform legislation expected to be passed by parliament in the coming weeks, is expected to make it much easier for foreign workers to take up a job in Germany though some industry experts say that the reform would still not reap benefits.
The government’s new immigration law is different in a sense that it allows people to land in Germany for work even without a German professional qualification.
“It will be enough for them to have an employment contract, some professional experience and have received vocational training in their home country,” the minister added.
Germany is also introducing “chance card” called Chancenkarte allowing people to earn points based on their vocational training and experience, whether they have a connection to the country and speak German, and are younger than 35.
“When they have enough points they can come [here] to look for a job,” said Heil.
Apart from this, another bill soon to be submitted to the parliament would make it much easier for foreigners to secure German citizenship and allow them to retain other passports apart from a German one which is currently impossible for non-EU nationals.
The minister affirmed that he and foreign minister Annalena Baerbock would soon travel to Brazil to “tell people about the opportunities they have here, for example in the caring professions”.
Heil also cited the example of Canada and said the country had learned from its example where immigrants were “treated like human beings” and had the chance to become citizens.
“We will do the same in Germany,” he affirmed.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 02, 2023 (day).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.5
|289.65
|Euro
|EUR
|316.5
|319.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|363
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.7
|76.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188
|190
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.93
|762.93
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212
|214.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.95
|42.35
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.72
|42.13
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.16
|36.51
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|927.11
|936.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.61
|64.21
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.05
|176.05
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.65
|26.96
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|738.17
|746.17
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.98
|78.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|213
|215
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.53
|27.82
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.93
|319.43
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.32
|8.47
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 221,000 on Tuesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,480.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Karachi
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Islamabad
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Peshawar
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Quetta
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Sialkot
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Attock
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Gujranwala
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Jehlum
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Multan
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Gujrat
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Nawabshah
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Chakwal
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Hyderabad
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Nowshehra
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Sargodha
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Faisalabad
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Mirpur
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
