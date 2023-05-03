Search

Immigration

Germany hopes to create Europe’s most modern immigration regimes as labour time bomb ticks

Web Desk 12:59 AM | 3 May, 2023
Germany hopes to create Europe’s most modern immigration regimes as labour time bomb ticks

BERLIN - With each passing day, Germany is trying to plug the gaps in labour shortage for which it is reforming its immigration system and aims to create Europe’s most modern immigration regimes.

In an interview, labour minister Hubertus Heil has warned that the labour shortage risks becoming a real brake on economic growth while highlighting that Germany will lack 7 million workers by 2035 if something substantial is not done.

Many industries were “desperate” for staff, a situation that would “only get worse” as baby boomers retired, he told Financial Times.

The minister said the immigration reform was part of a broader campaign by the government of Olaf Scholz to attract global talent to Germany, arrest its demographic decline and resolve a shortage of skilled workers that is becoming the main concern of some of its biggest companies.

The comments come at a time when the reform legislation expected to be passed by parliament in the coming weeks, is expected to make it much easier for foreign workers to take up a job in Germany though some industry experts say that the reform would still not reap benefits. 

The government’s new immigration law is different in a sense that it allows people to land in Germany for work even without a German professional qualification.

“It will be enough for them to have an employment contract, some professional experience and have received vocational training in their home country,” the minister added.

Germany is also introducing “chance card” called Chancenkarte allowing people to earn points based on their vocational training and experience, whether they have a connection to the country and speak German, and are younger than 35.

“When they have enough points they can come [here] to look for a job,” said Heil.

Apart from this, another bill soon to be submitted to the parliament would make it much easier for foreigners to secure German citizenship and allow them to retain other passports apart from a German one which is currently impossible for non-EU nationals.

The minister affirmed that he and foreign minister Annalena Baerbock would soon travel to Brazil to “tell people about the opportunities they have here, for example in the caring professions”.

Heil also cited the example of Canada and said the country had learned from its example where immigrants were “treated like human beings” and had the chance to become citizens.

“We will do the same in Germany,” he affirmed.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

Pakistan's passport delivery time revised: Here's how many days are needed to get new passport

10:13 PM | 29 Apr, 2023

Massive changes likely for Australian Immigration: Here are key proposals for students and skilled immigrants

08:59 PM | 27 Apr, 2023

Flight operations come to a halt as two airports in Germany witness workers' strike

04:25 PM | 24 Apr, 2023

Germany amongst top destinations for immigrants, stats from 2022 confirm

11:01 PM | 21 Apr, 2023

Pakistan's Embassy, Consulate General in Germany shut for 4 days

03:46 PM | 20 Apr, 2023

Canadian passport, immigration services to face disruption as 155,000 employees announce strike

12:52 AM | 19 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Germany hopes to create Europe’s most modern immigration regimes as ...

12:59 AM | 3 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – May 2, 2023 

08:04 AM | 2 May, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 2, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 02, 2023 (day).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 286.5 289.65
Euro EUR 316.5 319.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 360 363
U.A.E Dirham AED 78 78.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.7 76.5
Australian Dollar AUD 188 190
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.93 762.93
Canadian Dollar CAD 212 214.5
China Yuan CNY 41.95 42.35
Danish Krone DKK 41.72 42.13
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.16 36.51
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 927.11 936.11
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.61 64.21
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.05 176.05
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.65 26.96
Omani Riyal OMR 738.17 746.17
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.98 78.68
Singapore Dollar SGD 213 215
Swedish Korona SEK 27.53 27.82
Swiss Franc CHF 316.93 319.43
Thai Bhat THB 8.32 8.47

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 2, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 221,000 on Tuesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,480.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 221,000 PKR 2,665
Karachi PKR 221,000 PKR 2,665
Islamabad PKR 221,000 PKR 2,665
Peshawar PKR 221,000 PKR 2,665
Quetta PKR 221,000 PKR 2,665
Sialkot PKR 221,000 PKR 2,665
Attock PKR 221,000 PKR 2,665
Gujranwala PKR 221,000 PKR 2,665
Jehlum PKR 221,000 PKR 2,665
Multan PKR 221,000 PKR 2,665
Bahawalpur PKR 221,000 PKR 2,665
Gujrat PKR 221,000 PKR 2,665
Nawabshah PKR 221,000 PKR 2,665
Chakwal PKR 221,000 PKR 2,665
Hyderabad PKR 221,000 PKR 2,665
Nowshehra PKR 221,000 PKR 2,665
Sargodha PKR 221,000 PKR 2,665
Faisalabad PKR 221,000 PKR 2,665
Mirpur PKR 221,000 PKR 2,665

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: