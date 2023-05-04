Money literally grows on trees! Here is the evidence

KARNATAKA – In Karnataka, which is preparing for elections, money has been discovered to be growing on trees and going on auto-rickshaws.

Income Tax officials seized one crore rupees in Subramania Rai's home in Mysore, Karnataka, this week.

Rai is brother of Ashok Kumar Rai, who is Congress' candidate for the upcoming elections in the Puttur District.

The money was discovered by the authorities on a mango tree in Rai's house on Wednesday.