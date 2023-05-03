PAKvNZ: Pakistan eye to seal ODI series against New Zealand today as action shifts to Karachi

KARACHI – Pakistan will aim to seal the ODI series when they take on New Zealand in the third game of the five-match series as cricket fans are set to light up National Bank Stadium in Karachi today on Wednesday.
After clinching the first two games in Rawalpindi, Men in Green and Black Caps are all set to lock horns in the third one-day international.
Reports suggest that the hosts are likely to make changes in their lineup for the third game as Iftikhar Ahmed is likely to replace Abdullah Shafique. In the bowling side, talented Ihsanullah is likely to be replaced by Shaheen Shah Afridi as the PSL star is feeling pain in his arm.
Team Green will do all-out efforts for today’s game to win the series, as it will be the first ever victory in ODI format for Pakistan against Kiwis in more than a decade. Visitors will also be coming to the stadium with full force to bag the frist victory in the ODI series.
The ongoing series is a build-up to World Cup 2023 for both sides. The rest of the two games are likely to be played on May 5 and 7 in the port city.
Squads
Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi
New Zealand (NZ): Chad Bowes, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c & wk), Mark Chapman, Henry Nicholls, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 03, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.25
|289.4
|Euro
|EUR
|313.5
|316.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|359
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.5
|78.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75
|75.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188
|190
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.65
|762.65
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212
|214.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.99
|41.39
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.76
|42.16
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.15
|36.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.05
|2.1
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|926.13
|935.13
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.62
|64.22
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.01
|177.01
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.41
|26.71
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.03
|745.03
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.95
|78.65
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|212.3
|214.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.59
|319.09
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.28
|8.43
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 221,200 on Wednesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,650.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Karachi
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Islamabad
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Peshawar
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Quetta
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Sialkot
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Attock
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Gujranwala
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Jehlum
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Multan
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Gujrat
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Nawabshah
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Chakwal
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Hyderabad
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Nowshehra
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Sargodha
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Faisalabad
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Mirpur
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.