Viral video: Crow knocks down Israeli flag on top of a building in occupied Palestine

LONDON – A video of a crow tossing an Israeli flag onto the ground has gone viral on social media.
The video shows the crow determinedly using its beak to remove an Israeli flag from a pole and fling it to the ground.
The flag was flying on top of a building in the occupied Palestinian territories. Despite its modest size, the crow managed to snag it and throw it on the ground.
When its mission was accomplished, the crow stood firmly and steadily on top of the mast.
In disbelief, the Palestinians who had gathered there to see the unexpected sight yelled and gasped.
A circulating video shows a crow ripping the Israeli flag and throwing it to the ground! pic.twitter.com/dY3VFyp2rH— PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) April 30, 2023
Even the crow recognizes that it's 'PALESTINE' & not 'ISRAEL' except UN. pic.twitter.com/f0Lu4uMQiF— Roohi (@Roohii__) May 3, 2023
The animals of #Palestine do not approve of the temporary Zionist conflagration, and this smart Palestinian crow is clearly trying to hasten its demise.— Doc Jazz ✌ طارق (@docjazzmusic) April 29, 2023
Palestine will be Palestine. A matter of time.
✌😎🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/CrExfSbLOB
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 04, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|285.75
|288.9
|Euro
|EUR
|313
|316
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.9
|76.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188.5
|190.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.59
|762.59
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212
|214.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.04
|41.44
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.86
|42.26
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.15
|36.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.05
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|926.13
|935.13
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.62
|64.22
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.01
|177.01
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.41
|26.72
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.03
|745.03
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.95
|78.65
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|213
|215
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.59
|319.09
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.28
|8.42
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 225,600 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs193,420.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs177,300 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 206,798.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Karachi
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Islamabad
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Peshawar
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Quetta
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Sialkot
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Attock
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Gujranwala
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Jehlum
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Multan
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Gujrat
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Nawabshah
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Chakwal
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Hyderabad
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Nowshehra
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Sargodha
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Faisalabad
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Mirpur
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
