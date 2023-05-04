Viral video: Crow knocks down Israeli flag on top of a building in occupied Palestine

LONDON – A video of a crow tossing an Israeli flag onto the ground has gone viral on social media.

The video shows the crow determinedly using its beak to remove an Israeli flag from a pole and fling it to the ground.

The flag was flying on top of a building in the occupied Palestinian territories. Despite its modest size, the crow managed to snag it and throw it on the ground.

When its mission was accomplished, the crow stood firmly and steadily on top of the mast.

In disbelief, the Palestinians who had gathered there to see the unexpected sight yelled and gasped.

A circulating video shows a crow ripping the Israeli flag and throwing it to the ground! pic.twitter.com/dY3VFyp2rH — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) April 30, 2023

Even the crow recognizes that it's 'PALESTINE' & not 'ISRAEL' except UN. pic.twitter.com/f0Lu4uMQiF — Roohi (@Roohii__) May 3, 2023