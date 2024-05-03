Pakistan’s first lunar mission 'ICUBE-Qamar' to be launched today

Pakistan’s first lunar mission, known as ICUBE-Q, is set to launch today (Friday) at 12:50pm on board China’s Chang’e 6 lunar probe from Hainan, China.
The satellite has been designed and developed by IST in collaboration with China’s Shanghai University and Pakistan’s national space agency SUPARCO.
The launch activity will be telecast live on the IST website at 12:50 PM.
The primary purpose of CubeSats is to facilitate scientific research, technology development, and educational initiatives in space exploration.
On Chang’e-6, China will also carry payloads from France, Italy, and Sweden, while Chang’e-7 will bear payloads from Russia, Switzerland and Thailand.
Pakistan’s ICUBE-Q orbiter is poised to capture stunning images of the lunar surface and is equipped with two advanced optical cameras.
ICUBE-Q has successfully integrated with China’s Chang’E6 mission after successful testing, making it the sixth chapter in China’s ongoing lunar exploration program.
