18 killed, more than dozen injured as bus falls into gorge in AJK’s Rawalakot
12:05 PM | 3 Nov, 2021
Share
RAWALAKOT – A bus, which was on its way from Sudhanoti district’s Baloch town to Rawalpindi, fell into the gorge near Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s Rawalakot on Wednesday.
Reports quoting Rawalakot deputy commissioner said at least 18 people lost their lives in the accident while nearly a dozen suffered injuries.
As per details, dead bodies have been retrieved while the injured included women and children were shifted to Tehsil Hospital Pallandri.
More to follow…
- PM Imran to unveil ‘historic relief package’ today: Info Minister12:28 PM | 3 Nov, 2021
- 18 killed, more than dozen injured as bus falls into gorge in AJK’s ...12:05 PM | 3 Nov, 2021
- Sharjah Ruler Sheikh Sultan inaugurates Sharjah International Book ...11:49 AM | 3 Nov, 2021
- Lahore court orders police to register FIR against PTI Minister10:56 AM | 3 Nov, 2021
- T20 World Cup: Green Shirts win hearts by visiting Namibia’s ...10:28 AM | 3 Nov, 2021
Hania Aamir trolled for bold dress at IPPA Awards
06:00 PM | 2 Nov, 2021
- Deepika Padukone and Sheheryar Munawar spotted together in Dubai04:54 PM | 2 Nov, 2021
- Ayesha Omar and Shoaib Malik set temperature soaring with new bold ...03:47 PM | 2 Nov, 2021
- Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's 10-month-old daughter receives ...04:21 PM | 2 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- India falls to 101 in Global Hunger Index 2021, 9 ranks below Pakistan10:54 AM | 16 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021