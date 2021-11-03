18 killed, more than dozen injured as bus falls into gorge in AJK’s Rawalakot
12:05 PM | 3 Nov, 2021
18 killed, more than dozen injured as bus falls into gorge in AJK’s Rawalakot
RAWALAKOT – A bus, which was on its way from Sudhanoti district’s Baloch town to Rawalpindi, fell into the gorge near Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s Rawalakot on Wednesday.

Reports quoting Rawalakot deputy commissioner said at least 18 people lost their lives in the accident while nearly a dozen suffered injuries.

As per details, dead bodies have been retrieved while the injured included women and children were shifted to Tehsil Hospital Pallandri.

More to follow…

