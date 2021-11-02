India to set up State Investigation Agency in Occupied Kashmir
11:50 PM | 2 Nov, 2021
Indian authorities have ordered constitution of a special agency named as State Investigation Agency to further tighten the noose around Kashmiris demanding the right to self-determination.
In the order, the authorities have stated that the aforesaid agency will be the Nodal Agency for coordination with India’s notorious National Investigation Agency and other agencies. The decision is meant to ensure speedy investigation and prosecution of cases, especially against Kashmiris.
