PM Imran to unveil ‘historic relief package’ today: Info Minister

ISLAMABAD – Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday announced that Prime Minister Imran Khan will unveil a ‘historic relief package’ to counter inflation in Pakistan.

Chaudhry, in a recent tweet, said the first and foremost priority of the Prime Minister is to cut the difficulties of a common man and he will go to any length to provide them major relief.

Information Minister also mentioned that this package will be a milestone in reducing the hardships of the people and making their lives easier.

عوام کی تکالیف کا تدارک عمران خان کی پہلی ترجیح ہے۔وہ عوام کو ریلیف فراہم کرنے کیلئے ہر حد تک جائیں گے۔ قوم سے خطاب میں ملکی تاریخ کے بڑے عوامی ریلیف پیکج کا اعلان کریں گے۔ یہ پیکج عوام کی مشکلات میں کمی اور ان کی زندگیوں میں آسانیاں پیدا کرنے کیلئے سنگ میل ثابت ہوگا۔ — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) November 3, 2021

Chaudhry while addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Tuesday said the Prime minister will address the nation on Wednesday to take them into confidence over the prevailing economic situation in the country.

As part of the government poverty alleviation Ehsaas programme, the premier will unveil a “mega relief package”, he said while adding that the historic package will benefit around 53 percent of the country’s population.

کل وزیراعظم عمران خان قوم سے اہم خطاب میں ایک بہت بڑے اور تاریخی ریلیف پیکج کا اعلان کریں گے جس کے تحت ملک کی 53 فیصد آبادی مستفید ہو گی۔ آج وفاقی کابینہ نے احساس آرڈیننس 2021 کی بھی منظوری دے دی ہے۔ وفاقی وزیراطلاعات @fawadchaudhry pic.twitter.com/hMqD7h2XF8 — Fawad Chaudhry (Updates) (@FawadPTIUpdates) November 2, 2021

Meanwhile, the Minister said PM will also address the political unrest in the country.