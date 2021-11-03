T20 World Cup: Afghanistan win toss, opt to field first agianst India

DUBAI – Afghanistan have won the toss and decided to field first against India in third T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Group 2 match in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

India's semi-finals hopes are currently hanging by a thread and they need to beat Afghanistan to stay in contention.

The Men in Blue have faced two consecutive defeats by Pakistan and New Zealand in the first two Super 12 fixtures.

With all the damage so far, if India beat the Nabi-led team and Scotland and Namibia in their subsequent games, the former champions would need other results to go their way and the net run rate to favor them to make the last four.

Meanwhile, today’s match is a must-win game in the Super 12 stage of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup and there is a lot at stake for both sides.

As of now, purely on run rate, the Indian cricket team stands only behind Namibia at -1.609. Experts termed the Indian performance as a collective failure rooted by poor planning.

Following the eight-wicket rout by the Black Caps, Kohli admitted that the Indian team was not brave enough while Men in Blue have also faced the music on social media.

Fanatics under the Modi-led government have even crossed the line after it was alleged that the users sent rape threats to the 10-month-old daughter of Virat Kohli.

Meanwhile, the second-placed Afghan team has played three Super 12 matches and has won two while losing one fixture against Green Shirts.

Former Afghanistan skipper Asghar Afghan stepped down as he announced his international retirement after playing against Namibia. The last time India and Afghanistan faced each other was in 2019 which Men in Blue bagged by 11 runs.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan, Varun Chakaravarthy

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad(w), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Hamid Hassan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Usman Ghani, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Fareed Ahmad, Sharafuddin Ashraf