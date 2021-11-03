T20 World Cup: Scotland opt to field first against New Zealand 

DUBAI – Scotland won the toss and elected to field first in the 32nd match of this tournament against New Zealand.

The match started in Dubai International Stadium at 3:00 PM PST. Today’s game will be an exciting contest as Kiwis have to clinch the match to qualify for the semifinals from Group 2.

The result of today’s fixture will also decide the future of all teams in Group 2 as the situation of the points table is quite close now.

The Williamson-led squad will be eyeing to strengthen their chances to advance to the next level of cricket tournament while struggling Scotland needs to counter Kiwis as they earlier lost both games.

New Zealand first handed a defeat by Green Shirts in their tournament opener, while they made a strong comeback in their next game as they thrashed India by eight wickets.

Coetzer and the team, on the other hand, slumped back with defeats at the hands of Namibia and Afghanistan. This is their first game in Dubai in this tournament as the team won four out of the eight T20Is here. The two teams have met only once in T20Is before in the 2009 T20 World Cup.

T20 World Cup: Afghanistan beat Scotland by 130 ... 09:42 PM | 25 Oct, 2021 SHARJAH – Afghanistan defeated Scotland by 130 runs in the Super-12 campaign at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on ...

Squads

Scotland: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer(c), Matthew Cross(w), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Alasdair Evans, Bradley Wheal

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson(c), Devon Conway(w), James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult