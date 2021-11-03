Zoya Nair reveals terrifying details about why she fears travelling on motorway
Web Desk
03:40 PM | 3 Nov, 2021
Zoya Nair reveals terrifying details about why she fears travelling on motorway
Share

Zoya Nasir is an enthusiastic performer who has been making waves in the showbiz industry and has managed to garner ample praises for herself in a short span of time.

The 30-year-old beautician has been quite active on social media and her bubbly persona is loved by the fans.

This time around, the Hania actor paved her way to headlines as she revealed her fear of motorways. In her recent appearance, she spoke about her harrowing experience at the motorway and how she was mugged a week ago.

Furthermore, Zoya revealed that her mother has been kidnapped there thrice. The following unsettling details left the netizens worried for her and her family's safety.

“She is very scared of the motorway because her mother has been abducted from the motorway three times.” “The robbers would kidnap my mother and her car, take them to a deserted area and then leave them there,” she said.

Moreover, Zoya's mother also revealed the details of the terrifying experience in the comment section.

On the work front, Zoya has been highly praised for her performance in the popular drama serial Mere Apnay.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Zoya Nasir (@zoyanasir)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Zoya Nasir (@zoyanasir)

Zoya Nasir trolled for wearing revealing dress at ... 04:00 PM | 19 Oct, 2021

Stars are being trolled left, right and centre and the latest to fall prey to insensitive comments and moral policing ...

More From This Category
Rally racer Salma Khan’s truck crushes biker to ...
02:32 PM | 3 Nov, 2021
Mehwish Hayat believes Pakistani content is not ...
02:52 PM | 3 Nov, 2021
T20 World Cup: Green Shirts win hearts by ...
10:28 AM | 3 Nov, 2021
Watch: UN chief feels uncomfortable as maskless ...
09:46 PM | 2 Nov, 2021
Hania Aamir trolled for bold dress at IPPA Awards
06:00 PM | 2 Nov, 2021
Deepika Padukone and Sheheryar Munawar spotted ...
04:54 PM | 2 Nov, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Zoya Nair reveals terrifying details about why she fears travelling on motorway
03:40 PM | 3 Nov, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr