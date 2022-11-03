PAKvsSA: Brilliant knocks from Iftikhar, Shadab take Pakistan to 185 against South Africa in do-or-die encounter – Check Live Score, Updates and Squads

SYDNEY – Middle order batters Iftikhar Ahmed and vice-captain slammed half-tons and give Pakistan a big total after top order failed.

Team Pakistan, who is on the brink of elimination from the mega event, again failed to start smoothly as openers were dismissed in the powerplay.

Flamboyant batter Rizwan falls prey in the first over to Wayne Parnell. Anrich Nortje then dismissed Mohammad Haris and Pakistani skipper Babar Azam was later dismissed by Lungi Ngidi.

Iftikhar Ahmed and Nawaz gained a little momentum in the middle before Tabriz Shamsi outclassed the latter.

Pakistan have won the toss and will bat first against one of the top teams in this world cup, South Africa at the Sydney Cricket Ground today.

Babar-led squad earlier played three games and win only one against the Netherlands, the team with top batters failed to impress fans and is placed fifth in Group 2 with just two points. The Asian side cannot afford another slip-up after losing two games in the cricket carnival.

Before taking on Bangladesh in their last fixture on coming Sunday, today’s game is a do-or-die encounter for Pakistan.

Team Green is on the verge of getting ruled out of the mega event as even clinching two of the upcoming games won’t be enough to advance as the team has to wait for at least one upset defeat in the last round, either to undefeated South Africa or confident India.

If Men in Green win both games and the Dutch side beat Proteas, which is hard to believe, then Pakistan will finish above South Africa in the points table and qualify for the semi-finals.

Change in Pakistan Squad after Fakhar Zaman blow

All-rounder Mohammad Haris has replaced Fakhar Zaman hours before the crucial game against South Africa.

The 21-year-old can bowl off-spin and bat and be approved as a replacement by the event’s technical committee after the opener was ruled out due to injury. Haris has only played one previous T20 international, against England in Lahore in September.

The young blood made four ODI appearances for team green, with a top score of six against the West Indies.

Playing XI

Pakistan: Shaheen Afridi, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Babar Azam, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Hasnain, Shadab Khan, Shan Masood, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Muhammad Rizwan, Khushdil Shah, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim

South Africa: Temba Bavuma, Quinton De Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs