08:54 AM | 3 Nov, 2022
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on November 03 2022
Source: File photo
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on November 03, 2022 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 224.9 227.4
Euro EUR 231 233
UK Pound Sterling GBP 267 269.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 64.4 65
Saudi Riyal SAR 62.3 63
Australian Dollar AUD 140.9 142.15
Bahrain Dinar BHD 586.1 590.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 161.4 162.89
China Yuan CNY 30.9 30.44
Danish Krone DKK 29.25 29.6
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 28.07 28.42
Indian Rupee INR 2.66 2.74
Japanese Yen JPY 1.5 1.6
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 711.15 716.15
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 46.66 47.11
New Zealand Dollar NZD 127.92 129.12
Norwegians Krone NOK 21.19 21.49
Omani Riyal OMR 572.33 576.83
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 60.54 61.4
Singapore Dollar SGD 155.75 157.05
Swedish Korona SEK 19.94 20.24
Swiss Franc CHF 220.26 222.01
Thai Bhat THB 5.79 5.89

