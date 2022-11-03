Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 03 November 2022

08:31 AM | 3 Nov, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 03 November 2022
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs136,300 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 116,900. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 107,160 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 124,940.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 136,300 PKR 1,620
Karachi PKR 136,300 PKR 1,620
Islamabad PKR 136,300 PKR 1,620
Peshawar PKR 136,300 PKR 1,620
Quetta PKR 136,300 PKR 1,620
Sialkot PKR 136,300 PKR 1,620
Attock PKR 136,300 PKR 1,620
Gujranwala PKR 136,300 PKR 1,620
Jehlum PKR 136,300 PKR 1,620
Multan PKR 136,300 PKR 1,620
Bahawalpur PKR 136,300 PKR 1,620
Gujrat PKR 136,300 PKR 1,620
Nawabshah PKR 136,300 PKR 1,620
Chakwal PKR 136,300 PKR 1,620
Hyderabad PKR 136,300 PKR 1,620
Nowshehra PKR 136,300 PKR 1,620
Sargodha PKR 136,300 PKR 1,620
Faisalabad PKR 136,300 PKR 1,620
Mirpur PKR 136,300 PKR 1,620

