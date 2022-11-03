Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 03 November 2022
08:31 AM | 3 Nov, 2022
Share
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs136,300 on Thursday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 116,900. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 107,160 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 124,940.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 136,300
|PKR 1,620
|Karachi
|PKR 136,300
|PKR 1,620
|Islamabad
|PKR 136,300
|PKR 1,620
|Peshawar
|PKR 136,300
|PKR 1,620
|Quetta
|PKR 136,300
|PKR 1,620
|Sialkot
|PKR 136,300
|PKR 1,620
|Attock
|PKR 136,300
|PKR 1,620
|Gujranwala
|PKR 136,300
|PKR 1,620
|Jehlum
|PKR 136,300
|PKR 1,620
|Multan
|PKR 136,300
|PKR 1,620
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 136,300
|PKR 1,620
|Gujrat
|PKR 136,300
|PKR 1,620
|Nawabshah
|PKR 136,300
|PKR 1,620
|Chakwal
|PKR 136,300
|PKR 1,620
|Hyderabad
|PKR 136,300
|PKR 1,620
|Nowshehra
|PKR 136,300
|PKR 1,620
|Sargodha
|PKR 136,300
|PKR 1,620
|Faisalabad
|PKR 136,300
|PKR 1,620
|Mirpur
|PKR 136,300
|PKR 1,620
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...08:54 AM | 3 Nov, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 03 November 202208:31 AM | 3 Nov, 2022
-
- Pakistan vs South Africa: Live Score and Match Timings, Where to ...11:07 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Australian hotel fire employees over Virat Kohli's room video incident10:35 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Sadia Imam enjoys birthday celebrations with family08:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shah Rukh Khan celebrates 57th birthday with fans07:27 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- DIAFA announces Maya Ali as the recipient of "Pakistani Actress Of ...05:19 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022
- Karachi tops the list of world's 10 most polluted cities10:41 PM | 10 Oct, 2022