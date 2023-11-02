Shah Rukh Khan turns 58 with a special surprise for fans across the globe

Bollywood's Badshaah, Shah Rukh Khan, turned 58 on Thursday with a special surprise for his fandom. The Fan actor's latest offering that revolutionized the Indian cinema with its blockbuster box office collection, Jawan, is available for streaming on Netflix featuring the extended cut.
Khan himself announced the exciting news on the streaming platform's social media accounts. The video begins with Khan in his Jawan avatar as he warns Netflix to release the Atlee directorial in two minutes or else “Your ‘Tudum’ will be ‘budum”.
As the OTT platform agreed, the Don star adds, “A gift for you on my birthday. Watch Jawan streaming on Netflix” with Netflix specifying that an extended version of Jawan has been released on the platform, in the caption.
“Birthday Jawan ka hai par gift sab ke liye (it's Jawan's birthday, but the gift is for everyone). We’re good to go! Jawan (the extended cut) is now streaming in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, only on Netflix,” the caption read. The film is also available for Khan's Pakistani fans to watch.
Jawan hit theatre floors on September 7 with a record-breaking Bollywood opening, and amassed a whopping $130.3 million, surpassing the $126 million earned by Pathaan, which hit theatres in January, Variety reported. The film, so far, has earned INR10.7 billion at the global box office.
Pakistani currency remained under pressure against dollar and other currencies in interbank however the local unit remained stable in open market on Thursday.
The roller-coaster ride for the Pakistani rupee continues this week and on Wednesday, the local currency remained stable against the US dollar and other currencies.
In open market, US dollar was quoted at Rs280.5 for buying and Rs283.25 for selling.
Euro rrate stands at 296.3 for buying and 299.2 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 344 for buying, and 347.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED moves up and stands at 79 whereas the Saudi Riyal currently stands at 75.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.5
|283.25
|Euro
|EUR
|296.3
|299.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|344
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79
|79.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75
|75.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.25
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|745.81
|753.81
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.51
|38.91
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.7
|40.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.85
|36.2
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.68
|1.75
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.01
|913.01
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.69
|59.29
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.07
|165.07
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25
|25.3
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|728.21
|736.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.04
|77.74
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|24.98
|25.28
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|310.9
|313.4
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
KARACHI – Gold rates in the Pakistani market witnessed a slight increase on Thursday despite the negative global trend in the international market.
As per the latest rates, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan currently stands at Rs212,000 per tola, and 22-karat gold costs Rs194,333 per tola.
10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs181,756, and 10 grams of 22-karat gold stands at Rs166,609.
In global market, bullion witnessed a negative trend, with the current rate hovering around $1,983 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Karachi
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Islamabad
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Peshawar
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Quetta
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Sialkot
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Attock
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Gujranwala
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Jehlum
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Multan
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Gujrat
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Nawabshah
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Chakwal
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Hyderabad
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Nowshehra
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Sargodha
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Faisalabad
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Mirpur
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
