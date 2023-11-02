Shah Rukh Khan turns 58 with a special surprise for fans across the globe

Bollywood's Badshaah, Shah Rukh Khan, turned 58 on Thursday with a special surprise for his fandom. The Fan actor's latest offering that revolutionized the Indian cinema with its blockbuster box office collection, Jawan, is available for streaming on Netflix featuring the extended cut.

Khan himself announced the exciting news on the streaming platform's social media accounts. The video begins with Khan in his Jawan avatar as he warns Netflix to release the Atlee directorial in two minutes or else “Your ‘Tudum’ will be ‘budum”.

As the OTT platform agreed, the Don star adds, “A gift for you on my birthday. Watch Jawan streaming on Netflix” with Netflix specifying that an extended version of Jawan has been released on the platform, in the caption.

“Birthday Jawan ka hai par gift sab ke liye (it's Jawan's birthday, but the gift is for everyone). We’re good to go! Jawan (the extended cut) is now streaming in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, only on Netflix,” the caption read. The film is also available for Khan's Pakistani fans to watch.

Jawan hit theatre floors on September 7 with a record-breaking Bollywood opening, and amassed a whopping $130.3 million, surpassing the $126 million earned by Pathaan, which hit theatres in January, Variety reported. The film, so far, has earned INR10.7 billion at the global box office.