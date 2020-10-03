FIA officer suspended over a tweet
Web Desk
12:10 AM | 3 Oct, 2020
FIA officer suspended over a tweet
Share

LAHORE – Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) suspended an officer of its cyber crime wing over sharing a post on social media.

Assistant Director and senior investigator Asif Iqbal Chaudry, who had registered a case against singer Meesha Shafi and others for launching a defaming campaign against Ali Zafar, was suspended for sharinging a tweet explaining the charges under which the female singer was booked.

He has shared explanation of Section 20 of Prevention of Electronic Media Crimes Act 2016 in the tweet.

According to Dawn news, the suspended officer was not issued a show cause notice before the action.

An officer of the FIA said that Chaudhry had not given remarks or opinion about the Meesha Shafi case but only give awareness about the law. 

More From This Category
FIA officer suspended over a tweet
12:10 AM | 3 Oct, 2020
Islamabad colleges get gyms to promote healthy ...
11:09 PM | 2 Oct, 2020
Pakistani court increases fine on smoke-emitting ...
10:43 PM | 2 Oct, 2020
Pakistan reopens Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib ...
09:32 PM | 2 Oct, 2020
Lahore to get first bridge under PTI govt 
07:45 PM | 2 Oct, 2020
TV channels barred from coverage of motorway rape ...
07:03 PM | 2 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Latif Munna breathes his last in Karachi
05:39 PM | 2 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr