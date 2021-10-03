National T20 Cup, SP v CP: Southern lock horns with Central Punjab today
05:59 PM | 3 Oct, 2021
Southern Punjab and Central Punjab will clash in the second match of the National T-20 Cup at Rawalpindi today (Sunday).
The match is set to begin at 7:30 p.m.
Last night, Central Punjab beat Sindh by twelve runs under Duckworth-Lewis method.
Batting first, Central Punjab scored 168 runs for the loss of eight wickets in allotted twenty overs.
In reply, Sindh managed to score 110 runs for the loss of six wickets in reduced 14.4 overs under D/L method.
