National T20 Cup: SP vs CP — Watch Live Match

Southern Punjab and Central Punjab are clashing today in the second match of the National T-20 Cup at Rawalpindi.

Central Punjab have won the toss and elected to field first.

The match is began at 7:30 p.m.

Last night, Central Punjab beat Sindh by twelve runs under Duckworth-Lewis method.

Batting first, Central Punjab scored 168 runs for the loss of eight wickets in allotted twenty overs.

In reply, Sindh managed to score 110 runs for the loss of six wickets in reduced 14.4 overs under D/L method.