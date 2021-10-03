National T20 Cup: SP vs CP — Watch Live Match
Share
Southern Punjab and Central Punjab are clashing today in the second match of the National T-20 Cup at Rawalpindi.
Central Punjab have won the toss and elected to field first.
The match is began at 7:30 p.m.
Last night, Central Punjab beat Sindh by twelve runs under Duckworth-Lewis method.
Batting first, Central Punjab scored 168 runs for the loss of eight wickets in allotted twenty overs.
In reply, Sindh managed to score 110 runs for the loss of six wickets in reduced 14.4 overs under D/L method.
National T20 Cup: Watch LIVE Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ... 04:25 PM | 3 Oct, 2021
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa take on Northern in match 17 of the National T20 Cup at Rawalpindi today (Sunday). The second match ...
- Two killed in blast outside Kabul mosque hosting prayer for late ...07:11 PM | 3 Oct, 2021
- Nadra-issued vaccination certificate now acceptable in UK06:28 PM | 3 Oct, 2021
- National T20 Cup: SP vs CP — Watch Live Match05:59 PM | 3 Oct, 2021
- 53rd World Military Shooting Championship starts in Lahore05:10 PM | 3 Oct, 2021
- Daraz becomes Exclusive Digital Streaming Partner for ICC T20 World ...04:46 PM | 3 Oct, 2021
- Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin’s kissing video draws severe backlash01:00 PM | 3 Oct, 2021
- Shah Rukh Khan's son detained as rave party raided by anti-drugs ...11:35 AM | 3 Oct, 2021
- Ertugrul actress Esra Bilgic now promoting her new TV series10:56 PM | 2 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
- Celebrities who are gifted athletes05:57 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021