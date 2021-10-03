National T20 Cup: Watch LIVE Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Northern encounter

Web Desk
04:25 PM | 3 Oct, 2021
National T20 Cup: Watch LIVE Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Northern encounter
Share

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa take on Northern in match 17 of the National T20 Cup at Rawalpindi today (Sunday).

The second match will be played between Southern Punjab and Central Punjab at 7:30 pm.

Watch live here:

Meanwhile, Central Punjab beat Sindh by 12 runs under Duckworth-Lewis method last night.

Batting first, Central Punjab scored 168 runs for the loss of eight wickets in allotted twenty overs.

In reply, Sindh managed to score 110 runs for the loss of six wickets in reduced 14.4 overs under D/L method.

More From This Category
Daraz becomes Exclusive Digital Streaming Partner ...
04:46 PM | 3 Oct, 2021
Cricketer Shan Masood’s sister passes away
02:00 PM | 3 Oct, 2021
PCB announces Pakistan Shaheens’ squad for Sri ...
07:20 PM | 2 Oct, 2021
National T20 Cup – Central Punjab beat Sindh on ...
06:24 PM | 2 Oct, 2021
Asif Afridi, Arshad guide KP to 55-run win ...
06:13 PM | 2 Oct, 2021
PCB chief, cricketers mourn Umer Sharif's death
06:45 PM | 2 Oct, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi blessed with baby boy
03:00 PM | 3 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr