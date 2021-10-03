National T20 Cup: Watch LIVE Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Northern encounter

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa take on Northern in match 17 of the National T20 Cup at Rawalpindi today (Sunday).

The second match will be played between Southern Punjab and Central Punjab at 7:30 pm.

Meanwhile, Central Punjab beat Sindh by 12 runs under Duckworth-Lewis method last night.

Batting first, Central Punjab scored 168 runs for the loss of eight wickets in allotted twenty overs.

In reply, Sindh managed to score 110 runs for the loss of six wickets in reduced 14.4 overs under D/L method.