Pandora Papers: Pakistanis among ICIJ’s latest exposé releasing today

US based int’l consortium to reveal names of several offshore finances
09:51 AM | 3 Oct, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Another scandal of high-profile individuals titled Pandora Papers is set for release today at 9pm today as several Pakistanis are said to be on the Panama Papers-style international scandal.

The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) will release the investigation which is reportedly a collaboration of around 600 journalists of 117 countries, including two Pakistani investigative journalists, who worked on the confidential information of service providers who are in the business of helping set up and manage offshore companies and trusts in tax havens across the globe.

On Saturday, the global powerhouse of investigative journalism announced that it was going to release the ‘most expansive exposé of financial secrecy yet’ containing around 11.9 million documents. 

Meanwhile, the countdown has started as the names of several Pakistanis individuals are in the Pandora Papers. Current and former leaders of many countries, government officials, judges, business tycoons are featured in the scandal which is said to be larger than the Panama Papers.

Pakistani investigative reporter Umer Cheema said Pakistani people whose names are on Pandora Papers number are more than those whose names were on the Panama Paper. He also mentioned that the names are kind of interesting, but you will have to wait for another 24 hours.

The international network of journalists investigated the matter for around two years to organize this investigation, making it the ‘biggest-ever' journalism joint venture.

The global scandal surfaced following the massive leak of financial files that reveals how the elite transfer their ‘dirty’ money to tax havens using secret firms.

The project reportedly named Pandora Papers is in reference to the Greek mythology’s character in whose box would be all the ills of humanity.

In 2017, the Panama Paper had leaked exposed names of key personalities linking them to off-shore companies. The international scandal created havoc in a number of countries including Pakistan where former premier Nawaz Sharif’s family had been at the forefront of the resulting trial from the papers.

