Sikh hakim shot dead in Peshawar
Unidentified men shot dead Sardar Satnam Singh, a well-known hakim, in the Charsada Road neighbourhood in Peshawar.
According to the local police, the herbal medicine expert was shot dead inside his clinic Thursday afternoon.
Police said that footage of CCTVs installed near Singh’s clinic was being obtained and surveillance of suspected persons was being ensure.
Police collected the required evidence from the crime scene and send Singh’s body to the hospital for a postmortem examination.
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Moazzam Jah Ansari and Capital City Police Officer Abbas Ahsan on Friday visited the elders of Sikh community in Gurdwara Jogan Shah and assured them that Singh's killers would be arrested soon.
Singh had graduated from the National Council for Herbal Medicine. According to Sahib Singh, a representative of the local Sikh community in Peshawar, Singh used to examine his patients four days a week in Peshawar and the remaining three days in Rawalpindi and Hasanabdal.
He had received a gold medal in herbal medicine. He is survived by a widow, three daughters and two sons.
