COAS Bajwa discusses regional security with UN military adviser

Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa met United Nations Military Adviser Gen Birame Diop during his ongoing visit to the United States.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the two sides discussed diverse matters, including the overall regional security.

The top military officials discussed the matters of mutual interest as well as the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan.

The army chief appreciated the role of Gen Diop, who is from Senegal, in promoting core values of the United Nations and its response to the disaster in the country.

Gen Diop expressed his grief over the destruction caused by floods in Pakistan due to climate change and offered condolence to the families of the victims. He assured full UN support for the affectees.

“He acknowledged Pakistan’s contribution in UN peacekeeping Missions and extraordinary achievements in counter terrorism,” the ISPR said.

Gen Bajwa reached the US on Friday for a week-long visit, which includes meetings with senior officials of the Biden administration.

Pakistani officials are trying to secure a meeting between Gen Bajwa and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. “It is very likely, but not confirmed yet,” says a report in the Pakistani media.