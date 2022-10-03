Karachi food gets thumbs up from England captain Moeen Ali
Share
LAHORE – England won the seven-match T20I series, played in Karachi and Lahore, against Pakistan after they bagged a clinical 67 runs victory over the hosts in final game at the Gaddafi Stadium in Punjab’s capital.
England skipper Moeen Ali appeared in a press talks after winning the series where he encountered various questions about security, fans response and definitely about traditional Pakistani food while here.
Responding to a question, Ali drew a comparison between foods he was offered during his stay in Karachi and Lahore
He praised the Karachi foods, calling them “very nice” but when it came to Lahore he expressed disappointment.
“I’ve been a little bit disappointed in Lahore, Karachi was really nice. Everything’s nice but this time I found it a little bit disappointing maybe because I lost my tastebuds a bit,” he replied.
The T20I series was historic one as it was for the first time in 17 years that England team visited Pakistan.
PAKvENG: England beat Pakistan by 67 runs to win ... 11:15 PM | 2 Oct, 2022
LAHORE – England beat Pakistan by 67 runs in the seventh and the last game of the T20I series at Lahore's Gaddafi ...
- PM Shehbaz rejects to inaugurate ‘flawed’ real-time flood ...05:50 PM | 3 Oct, 2022
- Karachi food gets thumbs up from England captain Moeen Ali05:33 PM | 3 Oct, 2022
- realme C25Y makes a comeback on an amazing price of Rs28,99904:35 PM | 3 Oct, 2022
- IHC larger bench discharges contempt notice against ex-PM Imran Khan02:15 PM | 3 Oct, 2022
- Shahnawaz Amir’s remand extended in Sarah Inam murder case01:34 PM | 3 Oct, 2022
- Ali Sethi and Shae Gill take 'Pasoori' to live concert in London07:00 PM | 2 Oct, 2022
- Naimal Khawar's post workout glow leaves fans stunned09:02 PM | 2 Oct, 2022
- Hira Mani and Rahim Pardesi's new song 'Mera Naam' is out now08:35 PM | 2 Oct, 2022
- US cipher is a reality, says PTI05:20 PM | 2 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022