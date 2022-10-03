Karachi food gets thumbs up from England captain Moeen Ali

05:33 PM | 3 Oct, 2022
Karachi food gets thumbs up from England captain Moeen Ali
Source: PCB (Twitter)
Share

LAHORE – England won the seven-match T20I series, played in Karachi and Lahore, against Pakistan after they bagged a clinical 67 runs victory over the hosts in final game at the Gaddafi Stadium in Punjab’s capital.

England skipper Moeen Ali appeared in a press talks after winning the series where he encountered various questions about security, fans response and definitely about traditional Pakistani food while here.

Responding to a question, Ali drew a comparison between foods he was offered during his stay in Karachi and Lahore

He praised the Karachi foods, calling them “very nice” but when it came to Lahore he expressed disappointment.

“I’ve been a little bit disappointed in Lahore, Karachi was really nice. Everything’s nice but this time I found it a little bit disappointing maybe because I lost my tastebuds a bit,” he replied.

The T20I series was historic one as it was for the first time in 17 years that England team visited Pakistan.  

PAKvENG: England beat Pakistan by 67 runs to win ... 11:15 PM | 2 Oct, 2022

LAHORE – England beat Pakistan by 67 runs in the seventh and the last game of the T20I series at Lahore's Gaddafi ...

More From This Category
Ace Junior League concludes at Lahore Garrison
08:40 AM | 3 Oct, 2022
Ace Junior League inaugural match tees off today 
04:26 PM | 2 Oct, 2022
At least 125 dead, hundreds injured amid deadly ...
02:44 PM | 2 Oct, 2022
PAKvENG: England beat Pakistan by 67 runs to win ...
11:15 PM | 2 Oct, 2022
Haider Ali hospitalised after viral illness
10:32 PM | 1 Oct, 2022
Pakistan in top 10 as ICC releases latest Women's ...
07:28 PM | 1 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Meera and Amna Ilyas share a snippet from upcoming project
07:37 PM | 2 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr