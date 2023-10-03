Australia elect to bat first against Pakistan in World Cup warm-up match

HYDERABAD – Australia won the toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan in ODI World Cup 2023 warm-up match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

India faces Netherlands and Afghanistan takes on Sri Lanka in the other warm-up ties of the day.

In the first warm-up match, New Zealand defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets with 38 balls remaining in in Hyderabad on Friday.

Batting first, Pakistan set a 346-run target for New Zealand in 50 overs at the loss of 5 wickets. Chasing the target, New Zealand made the required runs in 43.4 overs at the loss of 5 wickets.

Pakistan vs Australia World Cup 2023 live streaming in Pakistan

Pakistan vs Australia warm-up match is being live-streamed at Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz Tamsha and ARY ZAP.

The match is being telecasted live on the PTV Sports and A-Sports.

Pakistan vs Australia World Cup 2023 live streaming in India

Pakistan vs Australia match is being live-streamed at Disney+Hotstar. The warm-up match will also be telecasted live on the Start Sports TV channels in India.

Squads

PAKISTAN

Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr

AUSTRALIA

David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey(w), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Matthew Short, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Travis Head, Adam Zampa