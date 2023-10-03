Australia elect to bat first against Pakistan in World Cup warm-up match

HYDERABAD – Australia won the toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan in ODI World Cup 2023 warm-up match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday.
India faces Netherlands and Afghanistan takes on Sri Lanka in the other warm-up ties of the day.
In the first warm-up match, New Zealand defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets with 38 balls remaining in in Hyderabad on Friday.
Batting first, Pakistan set a 346-run target for New Zealand in 50 overs at the loss of 5 wickets. Chasing the target, New Zealand made the required runs in 43.4 overs at the loss of 5 wickets.
Pakistan vs Australia warm-up match is being live-streamed at Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz Tamsha and ARY ZAP.
The match is being telecasted live on the PTV Sports and A-Sports.
Pakistan vs Australia match is being live-streamed at Disney+Hotstar. The warm-up match will also be telecasted live on the Start Sports TV channels in India.
PAKISTAN
Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr
AUSTRALIA
David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey(w), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Matthew Short, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Travis Head, Adam Zampa
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 3, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.6
|286.65
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|351.5
|355
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79.25
|80
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.25
|76
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|765.1
|773.1
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|211
|213
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.62
|40.02
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.79
|41.19
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.74
|37.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.63
|1.71
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|930
|939
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.27
|61.87
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|172.52
|174.52
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.92
|27.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|748.22
|756.22
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.03
|79.73
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.34
|26.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|314.22
|316.72
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.87
|8.02
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 202,500 on Tuesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 173,610.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Karachi
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Islamabad
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Peshawar
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Quetta
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Sialkot
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Attock
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Gujranwala
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Jehlum
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Multan
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Gujrat
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Nawabshah
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Chakwal
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Hyderabad
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Nowshehra
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Sargodha
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Faisalabad
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Mirpur
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
