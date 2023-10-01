Open Tennis Championship inaugurated in Lahore

LAHORE – The Sheikhoo Steel Pakistan Open Tennis Championship 2023 was formally inaugurated here at the Sports Board Punjab Tennis Academy, Nishtar Park Lahore on Sunday.

Shahid Zaman, Secretary Sports & Youth Affairs Punjab and GM Marketing Sheikhoo Steel Junaid Naveed graced the opening ceremony as chief guests and inaugurated the prestigious tournament during a colorful opening ceremony.

The honourable chief guests were introduced with all the participating players, while they also witnessed a men’s singles match and applauded both the players for showcasing their skills during the match.

More than 40 matches were played on the first day of the championship. All the top players advanced to the second round with comfortable wins and a high standard of tennis was witnessed during some of the matches.

Both the chief guests also met with all the players and appreciated the hard work of the players. PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik (Tamgh-e-Imtiaz) along with top national players and their families were also present on the occasion.

Sharing his views on the occasion, Secretary Sports Shahid Zaman said: "We have not only established state-of-the-art infrastructure across the Punjab but also shared the year-Calendar under which healthy and fruitful sports activity will be conducted throughout the year.

"I would also like to appreciate the passion and dedication of Mr. Rashid Malik, who is one of great sports organizers in the country, and also held the record of conducting record number of tennis tournaments for the past many years. He has been holding back-to-back tennis tournaments at SBP Tennis Academy and there are more to follow including ITF Senior Masters next year," Shahid Zaman added.