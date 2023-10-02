Search

Reema Khan celebrates birthday with family and friends

10:55 PM | 2 Oct, 2023
Pakistani film actress Reema Khan on Tuesday celebrated her birthday with family and friends in Washington, DC.

Taking to Instagram, Reema Khan thanked her close family members and friends for throwing a surprise birthday party for her. She posted a picture of herself with the following caption:

❤️ THANK YOU FRIENDS ❤️ 

Thank you to all my dear friends from Washington DC and Virginia to give me a big surprise birthday party???? 
It was really unique and memorable evening. It was one of the best birthday celebrations that I ever had. Feeling blessed to have such a great group of friends ???? 
BUNCH OF THANKS AND LOVE YOU ALL ❤️ 

Born Sameena Khan and known mononymously as Reema, Khan is a television host and former stage dancer, Lollywood film actress, director and producer. Khan was one of the leading film actresses in Pakistan during the 1990s. She is currently married to Dr Tariq Shahab, a heart surgeon based in the United States, and resides in Washington, D.C. Reema and Shahab have a son together. 

