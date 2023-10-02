Search

Sports

Shoaib, Abid, Mudassar advance in Open Tennis Championship

Web Desk
08:39 PM | 2 Oct, 2023
Shoaib, Abid, Mudassar advance in Open Tennis Championship

LAHORE – Muhammad Shoaib, Muhammad Abid, Mudassar Murtaza and other players reached the quarterfinals of the Sheikhoo Steel Pakistan Open Tennis Championship 2023 here at the Sports Board Punjab Tennis Academy, Nishtar Park on Monday.  

In the men's singles pre-quarterfinals, M Shoaib beat Mahatir 6-1, 6-2, Muhammad Abid beat Hamid Israr 6-1, 6-4, Mudassar Murtaza beat Uzair Khan 6-2, 6-0, Heera Ashiq beat Ahmad Chaudhry 6-4, 7-5, Ahmad Nael Qureshi beat Shehzad Khan 2-6, 6-4, 6-3, Yousaf Khalil beat M Salaar 6-2, 6-1. 

In the ladies pre-quarterfinals, Noor Malik beat Laiba Iqbal Khan 6-0, 6-0. In the girls U-18 quarterfinals, Lala Rukh beat Zainab Ali 6-0, 6-1, Soha Ali beat Sheeza Sajid 6-0, 6-1, Amna Ali Qayum beat Marukh 6-0, 6-0, Fajar Fayyaz beat Labika Durab 5-7, 6-1, 6-3.  

In the boys U-16 1st round, Syed Mahad Shehzad beat Abdullah Raza 6-3, 6-3, Shahsawar Khan beat Eesa Fahad 6-0, 6-1, M Haziq Asim beat M Uzair 6-1, 6-1, Haziq Areejo beat Abdullah 6-2, 6-3, M Talha Khan beat M Sohaan Noor 6-3, 6-3, Inam Qadir beat Saif 7-6, 6-1, Abdul Basit beat Abubakar Khalil 7-5, 6-3, Abubakar Talha beat Aalay Hussain 6-1, 6-1, Jawad Khan beat Hassan Alam 6-1, 6-1.  

In the U-12 1st round, Rashid Ali Bachani beat Awais Zia 4-0, 4-1, Ahmad Hussain beat Muaz Shahbaz 4-0, 4-0, Bismel Zia beat Sahil Najoom 4-0, 4-0, Shayan Afridi beat M Faizan 4-2, 4-2, Mustafa Uzair Rana beat M Saif Ullah 4-1, 4-0, Abdul Malik beat Ohad e Mustafa 4-2, 4-2, M Ibraheem Hussain Gill beat Eesa Khan Malik 4-0, 4-0, Majid Ali Bachani beat Hamza Khan 4-1, 4-1, Ansari Ullah beat Aimen Rehan 4-2, 4-2, Ali Bachani beat Ameen Abdullah 4-0, 4-0, M Junaid beat Romail Shahid 4-0, 4-0, Maaz Areejo beat Ahmad Khuda Bakhsh 4-2, 5-3, Hajra Suhail beat M Ehsan Bari 4-0, 4-0. 

Sharing his views, GM Marketing Sheikhoo Steel Mr. Junaid Naveed said: “In a nation where cricket headlines the sports section, tennis often remains in the shadows. This championship, however, aspires to shift the paradigm. By spotlighting tennis talents from diverse regions, it nudges the national narrative, positioning tennis not merely as a game of the elites but a sport for everyone. 

“Delving deeper, Sheikhoo Steel's commitment extends beyond mere sponsorship. With roots dating back to 1947, the Sheikhoo Group recognizes the importance of fostering grass-root initiatives. Their investment in this championship echoes a 

dedication to nurturing tennis at foundational levels, promoting health across generations, and championing equality in sports – ensuring that tennis racquets swing as powerfully in female hands as in male ones. 

“With a track record that includes producing Pakistan's premier quality steel rebars, conquering significant market turf, and introducing global steel standards to Pakistan, Sheikhoo Steel demonstrates an enduring promise of excellence. As they foray into promoting sports, their aspirations remain clear: fortify foundations, celebrate tenacity, and envision a future where tennis resonates as loudly in Pakistan as the reverberating clang of quality steel,” Junaid Naveed added.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Sports

07:36 PM | 3 Oct, 2023

5th COMBAXX Asian Open Taekwondo Championship from Nov 1

03:50 PM | 3 Oct, 2023

Open Tennis Championship 2023: Aqeel, Abdullah, Noor, Esha advance

07:35 PM | 1 Oct, 2023

Open Tennis Championship inaugurated in Lahore

10:56 PM | 24 Sep, 2023

Junior National Tennis Championship 2023 inaugurated

03:15 PM | 14 Sep, 2023

NC member Shahid Khokhar lauds Pak team's performance in SAFF U16 ...

12:06 PM | 13 Sep, 2023

Exciting matches unfold at Punjab Junior Tennis Championship

Advertisement

Latest

07:46 PM | 3 Oct, 2023

Security forces kill ten terrorists in Tank operation

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 3 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 3 October, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 3, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 3, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.6 286.65
Euro EUR 302 305
UK Pound Sterling GBP 351.5 355
U.A.E Dirham AED 79.25 80
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.25 76
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 765.1 773.1
Canadian Dollar CAD 211 213
China Yuan CNY 39.62 40.02
Danish Krone DKK 40.79 41.19
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.74 37.09
Indian Rupee INR 3.46 3.57
Japanese Yen JPY 1.63 1.71
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 930 939
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.27 61.87
New Zealand Dollar NZD 172.52 174.52
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.92 27.22
Omani Riyal OMR 748.22 756.22
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.03 79.73
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.34 26.64
Swiss Franc CHF 314.22 316.72
Thai Bhat THB 7.87 8.02

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – October 3, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 202,500 on Tuesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 173,610.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 3 October 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 202,500 PKR 2,395
Karachi PKR 202,500 PKR 2,395
Islamabad PKR 202,500 PKR 2,395
Peshawar PKR 202,500 PKR 2,395
Quetta PKR 202,500 PKR 2,395
Sialkot PKR 202,500 PKR 2,395
Attock PKR 202,500 PKR 2,395
Gujranwala PKR 202,500 PKR 2,395
Jehlum PKR 202,500 PKR 2,395
Multan PKR 202,500 PKR 2,395
Bahawalpur PKR 202,500 PKR 2,395
Gujrat PKR 202,500 PKR 2,395
Nawabshah PKR 202,500 PKR 2,395
Chakwal PKR 202,500 PKR 2,395
Hyderabad PKR 202,500 PKR 2,395
Nowshehra PKR 202,500 PKR 2,395
Sargodha PKR 202,500 PKR 2,395
Faisalabad PKR 202,500 PKR 2,395
Mirpur PKR 202,500 PKR 2,395

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: