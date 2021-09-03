Haider Ali wins first-ever Paralympics gold medal for Pakistan

Haider Ali became the first Pakistani to win a gold medal in the Paralympic Games on Friday.

Haider achieved the feat in the Men’s Discus Throw competition, heaving it at an impressive 55.26m distance to notch the gold medal.

His 55.26m throw is a personal best and is three metres longer than Mykola Zhabnyak’s throw, who finished in second place.

Haider Ali had competed in the long jump at the Paralympics, winning a silver medal in 2008 and a bronze medal in 2016.

The athlete, who suffers from cerebral palsy, also competed in the discus throw at the World Para-Athletics Championship in Dubai in 2019 and won a silver medal for Pakistan.

Cerebral palsy is a disorder because of which one part of a person’s body becomes weakened as compared to other parts. All para-athletes with cerebral palsy participate in the F37 category.

US Embassy in Pakistan congratulated the Pakistani player on making the history.

“Congratulations to Haider Ali for winning the first-ever Paralympic gold medal for Pakistan!” tweeted the embassy from its official account.

“Haider is used to creating history having secured Pakistani’s 1st Paralympic games medal (Silver) in 2008. Well done!”

