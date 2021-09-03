LHC CJ gives consent to Justice Ayesha's elevation to Supreme Court
Web Desk
12:15 AM | 3 Sep, 2021
LHC CJ gives consent to Justice Ayesha's elevation to Supreme Court
Share

The Lahore High Court chief justice has given his consent to Justice Ayesha Malik's elevation to the Supreme Court (SC).

According to media reports, LHC Chief Justice Ameer Bhatti has informed the Judicial Commission about his decision.

The Judicial Commission is going to meet with the top judge, Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed, in the chair on September 9 to consider posting the first woman judge to the top court.

Justice Ayesha became a judge of the Lahore High Court in March 2012. In case of her elevation, she will work as a judge of the Supreme Court until June 2031.  She will also become the chief justice of Pakistan after the retirement of Justice Yahya Afridi in January 2030.

In a related development, lawyers’ associations have announced a boycott of the courts on September 9 in protest against the elevation of Justice Ayesha to the Supreme Court of Pakistan “in violation” of the principle of seniority.

More From This Category
Pakistan asks filmmakers to submit movies for ...
11:51 PM | 2 Sep, 2021
Pakistan’s first HVDC power transmission ...
09:53 PM | 2 Sep, 2021
Watch: Punjab minister Fayazul Hassa Chohan cuts ...
09:24 PM | 2 Sep, 2021
Pakistan Army chief pays tribute to late Syed Ali ...
08:21 PM | 2 Sep, 2021
Kyrgyzstan suspends visit visas for Pakistan, ...
07:11 PM | 2 Sep, 2021
Pakistan Navy inducts first long-range Maritime ...
05:58 PM | 2 Sep, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Dilip Kumar’s wife Saira Banu shifted to ICU
07:59 PM | 2 Sep, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr