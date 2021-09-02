Pakistan asks filmmakers to submit movies for 2022 Oscar consideration
11:51 PM | 2 Sep, 2021
Pakistan asks filmmakers to submit movies for 2022 Oscar consideration
Pakistan’s Academy Selection Committee has invited Pakistani filmmakers to submit their films for Oscar consideration.

Films will be submitted in the International Feature Film category. The deadline is September 20, 2021.

This year marks the ninth consecutive submission since Zinda Bhaag in 2013. It was followed by Dukhtar (2014), Moor (2015), Mah-e-Mir (2016), Saawan (2017), Lal Kabootar (2019) and Zindagi Tamasha in 2020.

The committee is chaired by double Oscar-winning filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. Screenwriter Bee Gul, musician Ali Azmat, actors Humayun Saeed, Jawed Sheikh, Samina Ahmed and Sania Saeed, cinematographer Mo Azmi, author Omer Shahid Hamid, critic Rafay Mehmood, actors are part of the committee as well.

One film will be submitted to the Academy. It has to be over 40 minutes long and produced outside America. Animated and documentary feature films are permitted as well.

The 94th Academy Awards is scheduled to take place in March 2022.

