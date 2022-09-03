Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka opt to bowl against Afghanistan in first Super 4 match
Share
SHARJAH – Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and elected to field first against Afghanistan in the first Super 4 match in Sharjah on Saturday.
Earlier in the event, Afghanistan stunned the Lankan lions, by a staggering eight wickets while Afghanistan topped Group B with two convincing wins against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.
The nabi-led squad was the first team to make it to the Super 4s after clinching victories in previous encounters.
Pakistan's Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out ahead of ... 06:57 PM | 3 Sep, 2022
SHARJAH – Pakistan suffers a major blow as pacer Shahnawaz Dahani has been ruled out ahead of the high-octane ...
Squads
Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Samiullah Shinwari, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka
- Importance of floriculture11:32 PM | 31 Aug, 2022
- Make landscaping design yourself09:44 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
- Suitable vegetables for kitchen garden10:41 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
- How to start a kitchen garden?08:30 AM | 15 Aug, 2022
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Death toll from devastating floods rises above 1,260 in Pakistan08:29 PM | 3 Sep, 2022
- Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka opt to bowl against Afghanistan in first ...08:04 PM | 3 Sep, 2022
- WaterAid scales up flood response to over PKR 126 million, calls for ...07:47 PM | 3 Sep, 2022
- Exemplary donation-drive and flood-relief efforts by Daraz07:32 PM | 3 Sep, 2022
- Pakistan's Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out ahead of Asia Cup clash against ...06:57 PM | 3 Sep, 2022
- Amitabh Bachchan drops first poster of upcoming movie GoodBye02:59 PM | 3 Sep, 2022
- Virat Kohli leases Kishore Kumar's residence for new business venture10:25 PM | 2 Sep, 2022
- Iqra Aziz, Feroze Khan, and Imran Ashraf to star in upcoming drama ...08:27 PM | 2 Sep, 2022
- Standing by nation in hour of need is Army's 'sacred duty': DG ISPR03:27 PM | 3 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022