Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka opt to bowl against Afghanistan in first Super 4 match

SHARJAH – Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and elected to field first against Afghanistan in the first Super 4 match in Sharjah on Saturday.

Earlier in the event, Afghanistan stunned the Lankan lions, by a staggering eight wickets while Afghanistan topped Group B with two convincing wins against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

The nabi-led squad was the first team to make it to the Super 4s after clinching victories in previous encounters.

Squads

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Samiullah Shinwari, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka