Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan to reach Super 4 stage of Asian Cup

SHARJAH – Lankan Lions on Saturday turned the tables from their opening day as they beat Afghanistan in a thriller.

Sri Lanka chased the target with aggressive intent from the start while Chamika Karunaratne finishes off in style.

Earlier, Rahmanullah Gurbaz smashed 84 to guide Afghanistan to a 175-6 against Sri Lanka in the opening Twenty20 international of the Asia Cup Super Four on Saturday.

Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and elected to field first against Afghanistan in the first Super 4 match in Sharjah on Saturday.

Earlier in the event, Afghanistan stunned the Lankan lions, by a staggering eight wickets while Afghanistan topped Group B with two convincing wins against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

The nabi-led squad was the first team to make it to the Super 4s after clinching victories in previous encounters.

Squads

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Samiullah Shinwari, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka