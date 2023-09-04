Search

AIOU Matric, BA Program Admission 2023 - Apply Online

Web Desk 10:05 AM | 4 Sep, 2023
Source: aiou

ISLAMABAD - The second round of admissions for the Autumn 2023 semester has officially begun, according to Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU).

Currently, AIOU is providing a wide range of programmes to meet a variety of educational objectives. These include the 1.5, 2.5, and 4-year B.Ed programmes, as well as the Associate Degree in Education, BS (ODL), Associate Degree in Education, and Associate Degree in Commerce (B.Com) programmes. According to a press statement from the college, postgraduate diploma and certificate programmes are also offered.

The application procedure is streamlined since prospective students may easily obtain the admission applications and thorough prospectuses for each of these programmes via the university's official website.

Admission forms for the BA and B.Com Associate Degree programmes, as well as the B.Ed programme, are easily accessible through the University's Regional Offices and SWIFT Centres located throughout the whole nation.

How to apply for AIOU BA Admission 2023

  • Visit the nearest AIOU Regional Office or AIOU main campus.
  • Get BA Admission Form.
  • Take the form home and fill it out carefully.
  • Provide all the information correctly and attach the required documents.
  • Submit the Form along with the attached documents to the nearest Regional Office.

AIOU BA Admission Online

  • Visit the Online Admission System form link 
  • Online Admission System (OAS) click here
  • A new page will open as shown below

AIOU admission 2023 – When is the last date and how to apply online?

