Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh, Afghanistan lock horns today in Lahore

LAHORE – Afghanistan and Bangladesh will lock horns today in an important encounter of Asia Cup 2023 at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Bangladesh suffered defeat at the hands of Sri Lanka in their opening match of the Asia Cup 2023. Sri Lanka won the match by five wickets.

Both teams are part of Group B in the tournament, with Sri Lanka, the defending champion, are on the top of the group.

In other group, Pakistan on the top after their encounter with India ended in draw due to rain in Kandy.

India set a target of 267 runs for Pakistan in the second game of the Asia Cup 2023 at the Pallkele International Cricket Stadium. However, Pakistan could not begin their innings at all due to heavy rain in Kandy.

Men in Green started the tournament on an explosive note after beating Nepal by 238 runs in the event’s opener.