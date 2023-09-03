Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh opt to bat first against Afghanistan

LAHORE – Bangladesh have won the toss and decided to bat first against Afghanistan in Match No 4 of Asia Cup 2023 today at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Bangladesh choose to bat against Afghanistan ????



Afghanistan and Bangladesh lock horns today in an important encounter as Bangal Lion eyed comeback in the event after suffering defeat at the hands of Sri Lanka in their opening match of the Asia Cup 2023.

Both teams are part of Group B in the tournament, with Sri Lanka, the defending champion, are on the top of the group.

In other group, Pakistan on the top after their encounter with India ended in draw due to rain in Kandy.

India set a target of 267 runs for Pakistan in the second game of the Asia Cup 2023 at the Pallkele International Cricket Stadium. However, Pakistan could not begin their innings at all due to heavy rain in Kandy.

Men in Green started the tournament on an explosive note after beating Nepal by 238 runs in the event’s opener.